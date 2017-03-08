Would not consider any fresh representation on MoP: Supreme Court

There had been a tussle between the Centre and higher judiciary over revising the MoP for judicial appointments. There had been a tussle between the Centre and higher judiciary over revising the MoP for judicial appointments.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made clear that it would not consider any more representation on the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) which governs the process of selecting and appointing judges in the higher judiciary.

“Thousands of people have given their suggestions and representations. For now, we are not going to look at them,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

The observations came when Ashwini Kumar Updhyay, lawyer and Delhi BJP spokesperson, mentioned before the bench that he has made a representation to the CJI and others on the MoP and judicial reforms which should be considered.

“It is being said that the MoP is being finalised. Kindly consider the representation,” the lawyer said. “Not now. If the need arises, we will look into in future,” the bench said.

Though various issues have been settled, one of the key unresolved points was that the Centre wanted to have the right to reject a candidate on grounds of “national security”.

Updhyay, in his representation, has given suggestions including the establishing of the Indian Judicial Service on the lines of UPSC.