Would love to hear Mamata’s stand on triple talaq: Smriti Irani

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clear her stand regarding triple talaq. “It is interesting that since I am addressing you in a state which is headed by female chief minister and when we talk about justice for all I would love to hear what Mamata di has to say about triple talaq,” Irani said, while address media persons at West Bengal BJP headquarters. The Union Minister was in the city today to attend a party workers’ meeting in Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency.

Asked to comment on the BJP’s recent performance in Kanthi Dakshin bypoll in which the party emerged second, Irani said the result indicated the declining popularity of Trinamool Congress and other political parties in West Bengal.

“I think that is indicative of the converging of votes in the hope of development by the people of Bengal. It is indicative of the efforts put in by BJP’s Bengal unit. It is also indicative of the future elections in which BJP is headed and also indicative of the declining popularity of TMC and other political parties in West Bengal,” she said.

Asked to comment on the CBI filing FIR against 12 TMC leaders in Narada sting case, The Union Minister refused to comment on it. “As a cabinet minister, I cannot talk about the on-going investigation and it would be improper to even do so. I will say that the court and the investigation agency will ensure that the justice is done,” she said.

However, she criticised Banerjee for putting the blame on BJP for the CBI probe in Narada sting case. “There is a proverb in Hindi that ‘Ulta Chor Kotowal Ko Dante’ (the guilty scolds that innocent),” Irani said.

The Union Minister further brushed aside allegations of a ‘Modi Bhai-Didi Bhai’ understanding and said it was a conspiracy theory by the Opposition stay relevant in politics. “If that was the case then our West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh would not have been booked in cases. BJP workers are beaten mercilessly here and other workers are being threatened. Do you think are these incidents indicative of any kind of understanding?” she asked.

Slamming the Opposition for making such allegation, she said, “There is a little disquiet among those political organisations that have actually faded away and the only way they can clutch on the headlines is by indulging in such conspiracy theories.”

