Would like to bring in new, young, exciting faces, says Rahul Gandhi

A DAY after he took over as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi has signalled his intention to bring in young and exciting faces into the party.

In an interview to National Herald newspaper, he said, “We would like to bring in as many new faces, young faces, exciting faces and dynamic faces (as we could). That’s not to say that people who are experienced or older should not have space.”

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, “The BJP has divided society. And they have created a false animosity between our people. I think Congress party’s role is to create a bridge between our people, start a conversation, where we can once again start to say that we all are Indian.”

He said there has also been a large organised defamation campaign against the Congress party, carried out by the BJP and RSS. “Very organised, systematic, against its leaders, against its workers, against its ideas, against its past. I really felt this in Gujarat, that certain myths have been created, which are just lies. I mean, in Gujarat, the myth is that Sardar Patel and Jawahar Lal Nehru didn’t get along. It’s a lie. Jawahar Lal Nehru and Sardar Patel were friends. They spent time in jail together. They disagreed on certain things, but they were friends, and Sardar Patel had strong views against the RSS.”

As far as the Congress organisation is concerned, he said, “There are a large number of new people that we have to bring forward. There is tremendous talent in the Congress party that we have to utilise.”

“You are going to see a change in the Congress party, you are going to see more of people who excite you, people about whom you can say that they are somebody very interesting who have been put there by the Congress party. We would like to be associated with decent persons and solid persons,” he said.

Arguing that there is a desire within the Congress party to transform, evolve and change itself, he said his intention is to democratise the party.

The Congress president on Sunday hosted a dinner for party MPs and senior leaders as well as leaders of other opposition parties. A number of senior opposition leaders attended the dinner along with Congress MPs. The dinner comes at a time when the opposition is seeking to corner the government on various issues in the Winter Session of Parliament.

