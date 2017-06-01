Would join in farmers’ strike if government tried to crush it: BJP ally MP Raju Shetti

Shetti was reacting to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that some political parties are behind the strike. (Representational purpose) Shetti was reacting to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that some political parties are behind the strike. (Representational purpose)

BJP ally and MP Raju Shetti said his organisation, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, will join the farmers’ strike which started on Thursday if the Maharashtra government resorted to repression. “If the state government plans to crush the agitation, I will personally participate in it with my workers,” Shetti told PTI. He was reacting to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that some political parties are behind the strike.

“All those taking part in the strike are sons of farmers and not workers of political party. The CM shouldn’t have made such a divisive statement,” said Shetti, who has been expressing resentment about BJP-led government’s agricultural policies of late.

Asked why he has not joined in the protest, Shetti said, “I am still a part of government (coalition). Had I joined in, I would have been charged with hijacking the agitation. I support their cause, and if the government plans to crush it, then I will join in the strike.”

