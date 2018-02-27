Would have resigned if I was in Arun Jaitley’s position: Chidambaram

Congress leader Chidambaram and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Congress leader Chidambaram and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that had he been in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s position, he would have resigned. He also said that it was time to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) to address the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, he said, “If I was in Jaitley’s position, I would have resigned. He is perhaps in the unenviable situation of having to read a Budget speech written by others in other places.”

Describing GST as a “problem child”, he said, “…GST rates are being brought down, then how come GST will grow by 67 per cent…” Chidambaram claimed that the Centre has failed the test of fiscal consolidation and will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target in next financial year.

Speaking on the AFSPA in J&K, Chidambaram, who had also served as Union Home Minister said, “The law must be amended if not repealed. Paramilitary is not the answer. Local police is the answer. Just like in Punjab, in Kashmir, too, more power should be given to the local police. Putting armed forces at every 10 metres will not solve it….”

He added: “A macho, muscular, 56-inch chest approach will not work there.”

Chidambaram also questioned why states should bear 40 per cent cost of the Centre’s National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), which proposes a cover of Rs 5 lakh each for 10 crore families. “Why should they bear? Why should they abandon their own brand and come and get on to your own bandwagon?” he said. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has objected to the Centre’s direction to states to bear 40 per cent cost of implementing the scheme.

