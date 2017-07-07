Would have kept Burhan Wani alive, held dialogue with him: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

In what could trigger a row, senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Friday said the decision to kill Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was not one he would have chosen, saying it would have been better to have had a dialogue with him. “Mere bas mein hota toh Burhan Wani ko zinda rakhta aur unse dialogue karta (If it were up to me, Burhan Wani would have been kept alive and a dialogue would have taken place), the Congress MP said.
Burhan Wani, regarded as the top Hizbul leader in the Valley, was killed by security personnel on July 8 last year. His killing resulted in violent protests in the Valley that continued for months leading to the death of nearly 100 protesters with many being severely injured. In July that year, Soz had suggested that the government withdraw the ‘draconian’ AFSPA law from the Valley and initiate a dialogue with ‘opinion leaders’ in Kashmir.
In May this year, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: “We have come up with a permanent solution to solve Kashmir. The initiative has begun. We are moving forward.” Singh, however, refused to elaborate on what kind of solution the government has found. Pressed further, on whether the solution was “political in nature”, Rajnath Singh said: “It is too early to discuss it in public. I don’t want to discuss it with the media.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:38 amThis Soz stays in Delhi and some times in London but never in Kashmir. That is his life.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:34 amThis statement by Saifuddin Soz confirms the mind set of Congress during the last 50 years: They were not interesred to solve the Kashmir problem but to keep it alive smouldering to appease the muslims to harvest gains for so many decades. Secondly, with their soft corner for the terrorists , they compromised on the security of the nation. The agenda of this party has always been anti national.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:33 amCongress needs to keep terrorists alive to keep their vote bank intact. Least bothered about the national security.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:28 amThis is deliberate attempt to keep kashmir burning Nehru and congress do not believe kashmir belongs to India. Otherwise why would Sandeep Dixit, Tyagi, Chaterjee etc. people malign indian army. Which helped Kashmiri people. Built schools and whole india is interested in kashmiris with all indians should progress. Pakistan says its people want friendly relation with indian people but their activity supports kashmiris to hate indian WHY ?Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25 amWhy dont you have dialogue with stone pelters ?Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25 amYou and all congress, cpi cpi (m), mamta, ncp leaders openly support terrorism and what India facing today is your gift to our great country. they fool us in the name of democracy and support minority terrorism to get their vote. time has gone govt should take strict action against all these terrorist which only will result in peaceful country. all the community should be restricted from sensational speeches. There should be common civil code and common law for all Indians, which only will solve this problem. all the fraud intellectuals like arundhati,and criminals hide behind social worker status and human justice like organization should be identified and brought under law which will minimise open support to terrorists, naxals, maovist and all other similar culprits in our country. Modiji and BJP are doing a great work, but opposition, because of their fear, misguiding people against them. people should think abv politics, religion, region, and chose good Leaders which only help.Reply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:21 amAnd take him home to feed him biriyabk. Thank god you never got elected. Dumb fellows. Destroyed the country over 70 years and seek to have a chance to do more. Get lostReply
- Jul 7, 2017 at 11:13 amI think Saiffudin Soz needs to be sent to lunatic assylum who are having such thoughts in favor of militants.Reply
- Load More Comments