Worst of note ban yet to come: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said things have gone from “bad to worse” in the past two months of demonetisation and said the “worst is yet to come”. While Singh called demonetisation a “disaster”, former finance minister P Chidambaram said it was a “calamity”.

Stating that PM Narendra Modi keeps saying he is out to transform the economy, Singh said at the Congress conclave: “We know now that the beginning of the end has come. Modiji’s propaganda that the national income of India in the last two years has gone up is a hollow claim.”

He said almost all the rating agencies have come to a conclusion that GDP growth will dip to 7 per cent as against the 7.6 per cent growth rate projected a few months ago.

“And some rating agencies have said that it will be as low as 6.3 per cent. The consequences of this steep fall can be well-imagined. Employment will fall in agriculture, industry and services. Production will fall, particularly in the informal sector.”

“And therefore, we… should rise to the occasion and tell the people what wrong things have been done… what a disaster this demonetisation move is… Things have gone from bad to worse in the last two months. But I venture to think that the worst is yet to come,” Singh said.

Chidambaram said the country will pay a price for the “monumental folly” of one person. “This was a decision of one person… one person decides… I am the Fuhrer. I am the leader,” he said.

Stating that the Finance Secretary, Banking Secretary and Chief Economic Advisor have been silent since the demonetisation move, he said, “It is obvious that none of them were consulted. It is now clear that the government wrote a letter to RBI on November 7, asking it to consider demonetisation. Instead of RBI advising the government, it was the government which advised RBI… RBI called a meeting on November 8.”

“I want to know when did RBI issue notice to its directors… how much time was given to the directors… the meeting was over in 30 minutes… RBI sends its recommendation. The Cabinet was waiting. How did the Cabinet know that RBI will recommend demonetisation?” he said.

“According to records that we have been able to access so far, there is no record of the Cabinet meeting. Meeting is supposed to have taken place on November 8, but there is no record… Never before in India’s history has such a farce been enacted in the name of government exercising governmental powers and RBI exercising its powers,” he said.

He said the RBI’s reputation is at risk. The government and the central bank have had differences but never before has the RBI been treated like a “chota department” of the government, he said.