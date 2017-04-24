Worst in Chhattisgarh in seven years: 26 CRPF men killed by Maoists in Sukma

IN THE biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in the region in the last seven years, 26 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon, officials said. Senior police officers said the ambush took place after personnel from the 74th battalion of CRPF had emerged from their camp to secure an under-construction road in a Maoist stronghold in south Sukma.
The attack comes a little over a month after 13 CRPF jawans were killed in a similar ambush on a road opening party on the Injeram Bhejji road, around 60 km from Monday’s ambush spot. In 2010, 76 CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma in a Maoist attack. Senior police officers told The Indian Express that “a massive number” of Maoists ambushed the road-opening party a kilometre away from the Burkapal CRPF camp.
“There was construction taking place on the road and a massive number of Naxals, upwards of a hundred at least, opened fire. The exchange of fire began at 11.30 am and lasted for over two hours. The first reports were of 11 dead and seven injured, but given the heavy gunfire, we could not ascertain the location of the entire CRPF party. Twelve more bodies were recovered later. One of the seven injured, who was flown to Raipur in a critical condition, died later,” said a senior police officer.
Chief Minister Raman Singh, who was scheduled to return from Delhi on Tuesday, reached Raipur on Monday night, to attend emergency meetings to discuss the attack. Politicians from across political lines condemned the attack.
The road being built is a crucial 56-km stretch from Dornapal on NH 30 to Jagargunda, considered one of the most sensitive zones in the country. While eight kilometres had been built from Dornapal to Gorgunda, the remaining 46-km stretch, being built by the Police Housing Corporation, is still ongoing, with “JCB work” complete.
Given the sensitivity of the area, there are five police stations and 15 CRPF camps at 11 places along the stretch. Over the last three years, road-building activity here has seen 11 exchanges of fire, 18 IED blasts, 3 civilians killed in explosions, and 16 IEDs recovered.
Before this attack, seven security personnel were killed over the last three years, with 25 injured, on this road. Speaking to the Indian Express in the aftermath of one such attack near Bhejji on March 11, police officers had said that the Maoists were increasingly desperate to halt road construction in this area, and were targeting them through IEDs and attacks.
P Sundar Raj, DIG Dantewada, had said then that road-opening parties were the most vulnerable of the security apparatus because of their lack of flexibility. “If we go on an operation deep inside, we control the narrative. When we go, how many should go, what route to take, what time, etc. Road-opening parties, however, are vulnerable because come what may, they have to be close to the road, and there are only very few changes you can make. So, they become targets for Maoists,” he had said.
- Apr 24, 2017 at 10:46 pmIn Afghanistan there was a deadly attack on army persons and the defense chief & minister in charge are resigned from their posts taking moral responsibility. But in India day in and day out our jawans are being killed by terrorists and moaists but no one is taking any responsibility. HM Rainathsingh, NSA Ajit Doel and internal security advisor for CRPF Viyayakumar should resign immediately and take moral responsibility otherwise they are unfit for the job and Modi should terminate their services.Reply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 10:40 pmthis keeps happening because there is no specialized Training on how to contain and eradicate these groups .just giving them rifles and some basic police trying and ak47 won't help.they need a containment and eradication scheme they have to fortify and and make it infiltration proof these personnel should be given arial drones with night vision to monitor there movement those areas (as such should have something like a martial law within certain boundaries) and their rule of engagement should be identify and eradicate no Democratic process here !!!Government should increase funding to fight this menace with Anti terrorist Training also increase funding to increase intelligence gathering capabilities.Reply
- Apr 24, 2017 at 10:32 pmVery shocking and extremely dangerous to the security of the nation. Thrash out them those who killed the jawans. M ive military attack like surgical strike should be undertaken. Destroy fully the extremists from the nation. Atleast 250 maists must be killed.Reply