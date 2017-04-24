Worst in Chhattisgarh in seven years: 26 CRPF men killed by Maoists in Sukma

CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma

IN THE biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in the region in the last seven years, 26 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon, officials said. Senior police officers said the ambush took place after personnel from the 74th battalion of CRPF had emerged from their camp to secure an under-construction road in a Maoist stronghold in south Sukma.

The attack comes a little over a month after 13 CRPF jawans were killed in a similar ambush on a road opening party on the Injeram Bhejji road, around 60 km from Monday’s ambush spot. In 2010, 76 CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma in a Maoist attack. Senior police officers told The Indian Express that “a massive number” of Maoists ambushed the road-opening party a kilometre away from the Burkapal CRPF camp.

“There was construction taking place on the road and a massive number of Naxals, upwards of a hundred at least, opened fire. The exchange of fire began at 11.30 am and lasted for over two hours. The first reports were of 11 dead and seven injured, but given the heavy gunfire, we could not ascertain the location of the entire CRPF party. Twelve more bodies were recovered later. One of the seven injured, who was flown to Raipur in a critical condition, died later,” said a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, who was scheduled to return from Delhi on Tuesday, reached Raipur on Monday night, to attend emergency meetings to discuss the attack. Politicians from across political lines condemned the attack.

A piece of the explosives used in the attack. A piece of the explosives used in the attack.

The road being built is a crucial 56-km stretch from Dornapal on NH 30 to Jagargunda, considered one of the most sensitive zones in the country. While eight kilometres had been built from Dornapal to Gorgunda, the remaining 46-km stretch, being built by the Police Housing Corporation, is still ongoing, with “JCB work” complete.

Given the sensitivity of the area, there are five police stations and 15 CRPF camps at 11 places along the stretch. Over the last three years, road-building activity here has seen 11 exchanges of fire, 18 IED blasts, 3 civilians killed in explosions, and 16 IEDs recovered.

Before this attack, seven security personnel were killed over the last three years, with 25 injured, on this road. Speaking to the Indian Express in the aftermath of one such attack near Bhejji on March 11, police officers had said that the Maoists were increasingly desperate to halt road construction in this area, and were targeting them through IEDs and attacks.

P Sundar Raj, DIG Dantewada, had said then that road-opening parties were the most vulnerable of the security apparatus because of their lack of flexibility. “If we go on an operation deep inside, we control the narrative. When we go, how many should go, what route to take, what time, etc. Road-opening parties, however, are vulnerable because come what may, they have to be close to the road, and there are only very few changes you can make. So, they become targets for Maoists,” he had said.

