Worried by proposed changes in coastal norms, fishermen write to government

THE CENTRE’S plan to bring in changes to the way it governs its coasts, including the proposed move to remove the ban on the reclamation of land in coastal areas for commercial, entertainment and tourism purposes, has the community of small fishermen worried. Responding to the decision to introduce Marine and Coastal Regulation Zone after scrapping the earlier Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 2011, which regulates activities along the coastline, the National Fish Workers’ Forum (NFF) has written to the Environment Ministry, urging the “government to engage with the representatives of the small and traditional fishing community, including the NFF, before it can make any changes or laws that concern the lives and livelihoods of the fishing communities.”

NFF is the only national federation of small and traditional fish workers’ unions in India. Speaking to The Indian Express, NFF chairperson Debashish Shyamal said, “The sea is the life of small fishermen. This move will degrade the environmental condition of the sea and the coast. If there is no sea, there will be no fish. The government’s plans, ranging from building thermal power plants to the Sagarmala project, will degrade the sea and the life within it. We talk about sustainable fishing practices, and that is something that fisherfolk understand instinctively. But the government doesn’t seem to”.

The draft notification also allows for the setting up of fish-processing units, makes allowance for facilities meant for patrolling and vigilance activities of coastal or marine police, and removes the necessity of obtaining environmental clearances for constructing housing units, and related infrastructure, for the local fishermen community. This, however, Shyamal argued would be counterproductive for the fishermen in the long term.

“The fishermen don’t just need housing, but sustainable fishing practices and a clean sea. If the water is polluted, there will be no fish for us to catch,” he added. The NFF also expressed fear that the move would strengthen private companies, which had invested heavily into tourism hotspots while ignoring the existing CRZ notification.

He cited the example of Mandarmani, a popular tourism destination in Bengal where hotels line the coast, well within the boundary of 500 m. A senior official of district administration admitted, “There is no regulation there. The hotels don’t even have an electricity connection and use generators because legally they can’t exist.”

A senior officer of the state Fisheries Ministry said, “We haven’t seen the draft proposal, so we can’t comment officially. However, we are concerned about the long-term impact of allowing construction in eco-sensitive areas. We will express our concerns at the right forum.” Fisheries minister Chandranath Sinha said he couldn’t comment on the issue.

