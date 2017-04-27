Worried about her health, Sadhvi Pragya kin hail bail order

Sadhvi Pragya Sadhvi Pragya

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has been undergoing treatment at the Pt Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurved College and Institute in Bhopal for the last two-and-a-half years.

For the sake of security, Thakur, granted bail on Tuesday in the Malegaon blast case, is in a special area only ayurveda practitioners and close relatives have access to. Police always guard the hospital and the approach to her room.

“She suffers from breast cancer, lumbar spondylosis and cervical spondylosis. We are not treating her cancer and are concentrating on the other two ailments. She has a list of other experts who attend to her regularly after seeking approval from courts,’’ the institute’s principal Umesh Shukla told The Indian Express. “She has been advised bed rest and is improving. I am not aware of the status of her cancer for which she consults oncologists,” he added.

The hospital offers her Panchkarma, an Ayurvedic purification and detoxification treatment, for an hour every day and supplements it with oral medicines.

Before she was brought to the ayurveda hospital, Thakur was admitted to Swami Vivekananda Institute of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Spine, near the RBI Building in Bhopal. “It’s a private hospital but we are recognised by the state government,” said a employee of the ayurveda hospital.

Thakur was the first one to be arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. After she was acquitted in February in the murder case of RSS member Sunil Joshi, Thakur only has the Malegaon case pending against her.

The special court will continue to hear arguments on framing of charges against all the accused.

In 2016, Thakur had sought permission to take a dip in the Kshipra during the Simhastha Kumbh in May that year, her only visit to a place other than courts, hospitals and jails since her arrest in 2008.

She had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allowance. The road journey from Bhopal to Ujjain, a distance of nearly 190 km, however, had tested the administration as it had to provide security when its resources were stretched because of the Kumbh.

Thakur’s relatives and followers painted a picture of a person who was tortured at a time when her health was “an area of concern”.

“We are going to celebrate the latest court order, granting her bail in the Malegaon blast case, in a big way, though her health continues to remain an area of concern. She was tortured in custody that has left her immobile,’’ said her brother-in-law Bhagwan Jha. He blamed the “likes of’” AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh for her plight.

“Not mulakat, I went for her darshan,’’ said Indore-based Anandraj Kataria of his last meeting with Thakur.

Thakur and Kataria were among those accused of plotting the murder of RSS functionary Sunil Joshi. They were acquitted by the trial court in Dewas on February 1.

He said Thakur knows about the bail order. “She was so unwell once that she could not speak and lost consciousness while talking,’’ he said. “Many are ready to celebrate the bail order. I personally feel it will allow her to get better treatment from doctors of her choice.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now