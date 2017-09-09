Worms found in mid-day meal at Anganwadi centres in Bhopal

Worms found in the mid-day meals in Bhopal. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Worms found in the mid-day meals in Bhopal. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

The staff of schools in Timarni in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday found worms in the food that was to be served to students as part of the mid-day meal scheme on Saturday. At 19 Anganwadi centres in the area, staff reported the presence of worms in pulses, news agency ANI reported. Following the discover, samples of food were sent for further testing. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

There have been several reports over the past few months about the poor quality of mid day meal being served to children in pre-primary and primary schools at Anganwadi centres in the state. Earlier in May, a lizard was found in a mid-day meal served at an Anganwadi centre in Vijayraghavgarh of Katni district. Eight children had fallen ill.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd