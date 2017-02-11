World’s heaviest woman reaches Mumbai from Egypt for surgery at city hospital

Eman will be put on diet by nutritionist to reduce water retention in body and some weight. (Express) Eman will be put on diet by nutritionist to reduce water retention in body and some weight. (Express)

Eman Ahmed, predicted as world’s heaviest woman, was on early Saturday morning brought in at Saifee Hospital from Egypt after being lifted by a crane in her bed that was gingerly placed in an open enclosure next to main hospital building. This will be her room for next few months as the 500 kg weighing woman will undergo a series of bariatric procedures to reduce her weight. Currently Eman cannot move or walk due to paralysis in right leg and right arm. On Saturday, Egypt Air cargo plane brought Eman from Alexandria, her home, in a specially crafted bed by Egyptian artists. The Saifee Hospital has constructed a special room with broad doorway and special intensive care unit to house Eman.

“She will undergo initial blood test and body check up today to assess her condition,” a hospital official said. Bariatric surgeon Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala will conduct bariatric procedure once her condition stabilises in few days. She will be put on diet by nutritionist to reduce water retention in body and some weight.

Eman took an over seven hour flight with her sister Shaimaa Ahmed from Egypt to India after a wall in her room had to be brought down to bring her out. At Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, she was lifted by a crane from Egypt air plane and placed in a special mini truck procured by Saifee hospital. The truck then transported her to Saifee Hospital in the wee hours on Saturday.

