World Water Day: 59 per cent Indians worry over industrial growth’s impact on clean water supply

Photo for representational purpose. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Photo for representational purpose. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Over 50 per cent Indians said they were concerned that the waste water is impacting clean water supply in the country, according to a new study conducted by Ipsos on the occasion of World Water Day. Also, 59 per cent Indians expressed concern that residential and industrial growth in next 5 to 10 years may impact the clean water supply too.

The study was conducted globally and similar trend was observed as only 34 per cent people around the world said they were confident about waste water not impacting clean water supply. The United Nations (UN) observes World Water Day every year on March 22 to raise awareness about importance of sustaining freshwater resources.

“Globally, it is a known fact that majority of the waste water from our homes, cities, industry and agriculture flows back to nature, without being treated or reused and global citizens, including Indians are aware of this problem,” said Parijat Chakraborty, Head of Ipsos Public Affairs in India.

“Government and private sector organizations aligning their strategies to reach the prescribed United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and waste water treatment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal, notwithstanding, most global citizens, including Indians lack confidence in today’s waste water treatment systems,” Chakrabarty added.

India was third on the list of countries most concerned about clean water supply after Serbia (first), Mexico and Columbia (second).

