World Trade Organisation chief calls on PM Modi, says global trade environment is risky at present

World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevedo on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The WTO director-general is in Delhi for a mini-ministerial meeting. “Had a wonderful meeting with Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the WTO” the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him.

Talking to reporters, Azevedo said the mini-ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body. “We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will try to have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here,” Azevedo said.

