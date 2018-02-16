World Sustainable Development Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently vouched for an idea of six R’s for sustainable development- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacture. (Express File Photo/Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently vouched for an idea of six R’s for sustainable development- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacture. (Express File Photo/Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday formally inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2018 in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the three-day summit will see participation from over 41 countries, bringing together different stakeholders in the fields of sustainable development, energy and environment sectors.

The event will also be attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minster for Industries and Commerce, Suresh Prabhu, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri HardeepPuri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha and other key leaders.

While welcoming the delegates on Friday, TERI Director-General Dr Ajay Mathur said, “We now have the triple priorities to enhance lives, achieve resource efficiency and minimise waste as we surely and steadily move towards a future where the world is environmentally, economically and socially better, safe and clean.” Over 2000 delegates are expected to participate at the summit discussing the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change. An exhibition, named as ‘Greenovation Exhibition’ will also be exhibiting the latest technological advancements to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

At the G-20 Summit in Germany last year, PM Modi had stressed on the need to be forthcoming on climate change action adding that developing countries must have enough room to grow.

