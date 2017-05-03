World Press Freedom Day: Free, vibrant press is vital in a democracy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his ‘unwavering support’ towards the freedom of the media and press, saying its independence is vital in a democracy. Prime Minister Modi’s comments come on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, instituted by the United Nations.

In tweets this morning, Prime Minister Modi said it is a day to “reiterate our unwavering support towards a free and vibrant press, which is vital in a democracy.” He also said that social media has now emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added ‘more vigour’ to press freedom.

World Press Freedom Day is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards a free & vibrant press, which is vital in a democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2017

In today’s day & age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement & has added more vigour to press freedom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2017

Modi has voiced his concern over a free media in the past as well. In November last year, speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Press Council, Modi had said: “The press is responsible for upholding free-speech. The government should not have any interference in the working of the media.” He, however, added that there must be limits. “Freedom… freedom of expression needs to be followed, but there must be limits. Like a mother who tells her children not to eat too much,” he said. On journalists who lose their lives while covering stories, PM Modi had said: “Any death is worrisome, but journalists losing their lives just because they try showing the truth, it becomes even more serious then.”

The World Press Freedom Day, observed internationally, was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. This was in response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration on media pluralism and independence.

The day is observed to pay tribute to those journalists who lost their lives while working on stories they’re passionate about. It also serves a reminder to those in power that the independence of the media is crucial for the survival of a democracy.

