‘A Biplabism a day, keeps real issues away’: Congress mocks Tripura CM on World Laughter Day

While the BJP continued to launch its tirade against the Congress ahead of next week’s Karnataka Assembly elections, the latter decided to shift its focus to one of BJP ministers whose “imagination is running riot”. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, the Congress on Sunday took potshots at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb over his string of controversial remarks made in recent past.

Taking to Twitter, the party uploaded a 150-second-video to present the “next big BJP wave” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video also carried a disclaimer which said, “The views, information or opinion expressed are solely of Biplab Kumar Deb and the BJP and do not even remotely represent reality”.

A Biplabism a day, keeps real issues away. Happy #WorldLaughterDay! 😁 pic.twitter.com/ecihMHPhy1 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2018

Despite Modi warning his ministers to steer clear of controversies and not offer “masala” to the media by making irresponsible statements, Deb continued to make bizarre remarks. The newly-elected CM first made headlines when he said that the internet was invented lakhs of years ago and that the technology and satellites were present during the period of Mahabharata. A day later, he claimed that the international beauty pageants were a farce and questioned the rationale behind crowning Diana Hayden “Miss World” 21 years ago.

Just two days later, he went on to say that civil engineers are better suited to serve in civil services instead of mechanical engineers. He then suggested youth to not run behind politicians seeking government jobs, and instead become self-sufficient by starting their own business under the Prime Minister’s Mudra scheme.

Deb finally issued a threat to all those criticising his government, saying that if anyone interferes in his government or pokes at it, he would chop their nails off.

