World is looking at India with hope: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat  

The world wants India to show the path to other countries and is looking at it with hope, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Speaking at a function here, Bhagwat said that the world is “fed up of experiments” and has expectations from India that it will lead the world.

“The world is looking at the east, towards India and China but there are doubts about China and the world is looking at India with a hope. The world wants India to lead,” Bhagwat said.

For this, he said, there is a need to push good works within the country so that the nation can become a world leader in good works and deeds. Bhagwat was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new building ‘Sewa-Sadan’ of Sewa Bharti Samiti-Rajasthan.

He said ‘sewa’ or the service to people, society and the nation is something which should be done instead of publicising it. He said the service should be ‘done’ and not just highlighted.

Bhagwat said RSS is also engaged in serving people and society. “The work of the Sangh is of service or sewa. The service is done and not seen,” he said.

Referring to the aid India provided to Nepal at the time of the massive earthquake in 2015, Bhagwat said technology has bridged the gap and it takes little time to reach out to those who are in need of help.

He also asked Sewa Bharti functionaries to create a positive atmosphere in the newly inaugurated building.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said there is a need to enhance social harmony, which has seen a decline in recent years, in the state by the way of ‘sewa’.

She said the government has undertaken works of renovating temples and protecting historical monuments in the state.

