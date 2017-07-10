World is looking at India in finding ways to combat climate change: Harsh Vardhan

Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the world was looking at India in finding ways to combat climate change and global warming as it has traditional knowledge and solutions to protect the nature. Asserting that protecting nature is in the country’s DNA, he said experts feel that India’s traditional knowledge on environment protection can be utilised to deal with the dangers associated with the environment.

“The entire world is looking towards India on how to combat the challenge of climate change and global warming. The solutions to protect the nature and environment are in our DNA,” he said addressing the 68th state-level ‘Van Mahotsav’ at Govindpura, near Jaipur.

He said for generations, the country have been successful in protecting environment through these solutions. “The importance of these solutions has increased in the present context. This is the reason that the global community has many expectations from India,” he pointed out.

Vardhan said that the Centre will extend full cooperation to the Rajasthan government for the ongoing programmes to protect the environment. “Traditional systems exist in Rajasthan to protect water, earth and sky from pollution,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was also present, made an appeal to the people to plant saplings, protect them and take care of them throughout the life. She said that everyone will have to make a collective effort in realising the dream of making Rajasthan green.

