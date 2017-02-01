World Heritage Site tag likely for Oval Maidan in Mumbai

The Oval Maidan is on its way to being nominated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Although no official announcement has been made, the Centre has indicated this to the state government. The heritage dossier has been prepared by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah and supported by several citizens’ associations at Churchgate, the Oval and Cooperage areas, and Nariman Point. According to Nayana Kathpalia from the Oval Maidan Citizens’ Association, they had funded a part of the dossier in support of the move.

“This was done to show our commitment towards preservation and protection of this area. We will be very happy if the area is given the heritage tag, it will ensure several things, including no towers coming up in the area, and provide it with the necessary recognition,” she said.

If UNESCO gives its approval, the Oval Maidan will be the third heritage site after the Elephanta Caves and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus). “This area, which is unique in many ways, will get a further boost in tourism. It has Gothic buildings like the Bombay High Court and Rajabai Tower on one side and the Art Deco buildings on the other. In fact, Marine Drive has the second largest art deco buildings in the world after Miami,” added Kathpalia.

The heritage precinct in south Mumbai is already protected under the city’s heritage regulations. Construction started from 1860 onwards after the old fort walls were torn down under the governorship of Sir Bartle Frere.