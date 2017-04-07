World Health Day: District hospitals in Maharashtra to get special centres to address depression

Mental health is still not easily diagnosed due to lack of physical symptoms and further lack of awareness about its diagnosis. (Representational Image) Mental health is still not easily diagnosed due to lack of physical symptoms and further lack of awareness about its diagnosis. (Representational Image)

A ‘wellness and counselling centre’ is set to come up in every district hospital in Maharashtra to provide healthcare services for obesity, blood pressure, depression and treatment for lifestyle-related disorders at a very primary level. On Friday, marking the World Health Day, the state government will open these centres to address depression among the rural population. Subsequent expansion is expected later at sub-district level hospitals. Until now, 14 districts in the state were covered to identify depressed farmers and prevent cases of farmer suicides caused by successive drought conditions in previous years. With this programme, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are being trained to identify depressed cases through a simple questionnaire in all 36 districts.

“Since we are facing a shortage of psychiatrists, out patient department (OPD) will be held once a week where psychiatrists will consult all cases identified by ASHAs,” said Vijay Satbir Singh, additional chief secretary (health).

In addition, realising there is an acute shortage of psychiatrists in the state, two post-graduate courses and one Doctor in Medicine PG course for medical students will be started at Thane and Pune mental hospital. “To start with, we will have over 10 seats. Approval from the state government and Medical Council of India is required,” added Singh.

The government plans to rope in Ayush, homeopathic and ayurvedic doctors at the centres. According to the National Health Policy, at least two-thirds of the budget this time has been allocated to disease prevention and care. Mental health has been given priority due to the WHO theme of ‘Depression’ this year.

Mental health, considered a social stigma, is still not easily diagnosed due to lack of physical symptoms and further lack of awareness about its diagnosis.

