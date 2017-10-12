World Festival of Youths and Students: Country’s youngest PRI Chairman heads for Russia

Prajwal Busta Prajwal Busta

Twenty-two year old Prajwal Busta, country’s youngest Block Development Samiti (BDC) – an elected panchayati Raj body, has been selected as part of a 122-member Indian delegation, sponsored to Russia by the Ministry of Youths and Sports for attending the 19th World Festival of Youths and Students, beginning October 14.

Busta, who hails from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Shimla’s rich apple belt, says the festival is aimed to promote mutual understanding between India and Russia. During the nine-day event, there have been series of discussions on several issues, beside cultural promotions and sports events. There will be lots of exchange of opinions and sharing of knowledge on variety of global issues, she says. More than 20,000 youths and students from 150 countries are taking part in the event.

Busta says the union ministry has selected youths and students from different parts of the country on the basis of their outstanding work and leadership qualities to showcase India’s rich cultural diversity and understanding.

The winner of several awards and titles for her work related to girls’ education, sanitation, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ and as young woman icon, beside promoting Art and Culture, She is also trained in Indian classical dance. “I am very much excited to represent Indian cultural values. I come from an ordinary rural family. My family and I myself have struggled a lot get educated and make my mark as girl child and also an empowered woman. I hope to make an impact, beside gaining lots of knowledge about cultural and traditions of other countries “ she says.

