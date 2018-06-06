World Environment Day: India committed to development in sustainable manner, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UN Environment head Erik Solheim in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UN Environment head Erik Solheim in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was committed to raising the standards of living of its citizens in an environmentally sustainable manner, and that development need not come at the cost of its green assets.

Speaking at an event to mark World Environment Day, the PM mentioned that 40 million new cooking gas connections were given out by the government in the last two years. “This has freed rural women from the misery of poisonous smoke. It has also eliminated their dependence on firewood,” he said. Modi also highlighted other government schemes such as distributing LED bulbs, Namami Gange and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“India is the fastest growing economy in the world today. We are committed to raising the standards of living of our people. We are also committed to ensure that we do so in a way that is sustainable and green,” he said.

On the International Solar Alliance, he said: “While much of the world focuses on Inconvenient Truth, we have moved on to Convenient Action. It was this call for convenient action that led India, along with France, to form the International Solar Alliance. This is perhaps the single most important global development towards the cause of environment after the Paris Conference.”

“Our experience shows development can be environment-friendly. It need not come at the cost of our green assets,” he said. Though India played global host to World Environment Day celebrations this year on the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, it appears the country is yet to pull together a robust up-to-date database on the state of its plastics. Researchers who worked on reports released Tuesday by the PM said they relied on a FICCI report from 2017 or on data collected by Central Pollution Control Board that was outdated by a few years.

A report by UN Environment, which is the first comprehensive global review of ‘state of plastics’ which was also released by Modi, notes that information on the impact of India’s national ban on non-compostable plastic bags less than 50 microns is unavailable.

In his speech, Modi said plastic threatens to become a menace to humanity. He also noted that per capita plastic consumption in India was much lower than in many parts of the developed world. He said India is preparing to join the ‘Clean Seas Campaign’ to make its contributions towards saving oceans from plastic pollution.

