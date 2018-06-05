World Environment Day 2018: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Sikkim to ban use of plastics

Standing by this year’s theme of World Environment Day, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, governments in different states have come up with initiatives to check the use of plastics. While Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have decided to completely ban the use of plastic, Odisha and West Bengal are creating awareness against the menace of plastic pollution.

Speaking at a plastic recycling initiative, “Bottles for Change”, launched by leading mineral water brand Bisleri on the occasion of the World Environment Day, Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said, “This is not the first time that plastic has been banned (in Maharashtra). I will not let people die of cancer, animals suffer nor let the environment to be degraded further. Maharashtra will be 100 per cent plastic-free in one year.”

Kadam claimed that 80 per cent of the plastic is smuggled from Gujarat and 20 per cent is manufactured in Maharashtra. He further added that 120 bottled water selling companies in Vasai-Nallasopara areas (on Mumbai

outskirts) are operating illegally and need to be shut down.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced to “gift a plastic-free” state to the future generations, hence banning the use of plastic items, including non-biodegradable bags, from January 2019.

Excluding plastic sachets used to pack milk, curd and oil, besides those used to wrap medical products, “the Amma government has decided to ban non-biodegradable plastic covers, plates, cups, water packets, straws and bags,” said Palaniswami.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling called for a ban on the use of plastic and said that it the duty of the people to protect the environment from hazards and provide a healthy environment for the future generations.

“Sikkim is the first state in the country to ban the use of plastics as early as in 1998, it was one of our foremost initiatives towards environmental protection after we formed the government in December 1994,” he said.

Odisha

Spreading awareness of the ill-use of plastic, Koraput forest division in Odisha came up with an idea to buy plastic bottles from residents and business establishments to reuse them.

The forest division is paying the owner of plastic bottles 50 paise as an incentive for each plastic bottle as part of their campaign.

“We want to buy as much bottles as we can. Saplings can be placed in the cut bottles and hung in offices. We plan to develop an entire garden with saplings in plastic bottles,” said P Poornima, divisional forest officer, Koraput.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too urged people against the use of plastic. “Today is World Environment Day. Following this year’s theme, let us pledge to beat plastic pollution. Let us pledge to make every day #WorldEnvironmentDay,” the CM tweeted Tuesday morning.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) today organised a programme at its headquarters on this occasion. Speaking at the programme, Kalyan Rudra, the chairman of WBPCB, said people need to take “constructive steps” to end the menace of plastic pollution.

“We must refrain from burning plastic openly. Also, people should stop littering plastic waste on roads, water

bodies and sea beaches. Whenever you use plastic carry bags, ensure that the thickness is more than 50 microns,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

