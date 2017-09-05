World-class Mumbai plan stuck on paper for 13 years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File/Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File/Photo)

All the major recommendations made by the state government’s special task force to transform Mumbai into a world-class city have remained on paper for the last 13 years. The report, which was adopted by the then Congress-NCP government in 2004, had given its nod to raise Rs 2 lakh crore in 10 years to make Mumbai a world-class city by 2013. Multiple agencies involved in the city’s makeover, however, failed to keep pace with the deadline.

For Mumbai’s transformation, the task force had mandated a separate Mumbai Development Fund (MDF). The vision document, prepared by citizens group Bombay First and McKinsey & Company, had proposed the city’s transformation in areas of strategic planning and financing, housing, economic growth, physical infrastructure, social infrastructure and governance.

“To make Mumbai world-class will require investments of Rs 2 lakh crore over 10 years, mostly from the private sector. The state government must invest Rs 1,500 crore every year for the next 10 years. A dedicated Mumbai Development Fund drawn on Central funds along with the city’s land assets could be leveraged to boost revenue. The MDF should be ring-fenced by law and reserved for city development,” the report said.

The proposals approved included “slum rehabilitation schemes to create 11 lakh low-cost houses, opening up salt pans and no-development zones for additional affordable housing stock, the redevelopment of Dharavi in phases”, among others. Along with decongesting the north-south and east-west corridors, expansion of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus too was proposed.

At the administrative level, the task force mooted creation of an IAS-rank secretary for special projects, which would come directly under the chief minister. At the political level, a cabinet sub-committee to review the progress and implementation of the projects was given the nod.

“The success of Vision Mumbai depends on many organisations… To ensure they carry out the citizens’ mandate, we propose the formation of a Citizens’ Action Group, made up of eminent citizens of Mumbai and chaired by the chief minister,” the task force said.

“Unfortunately, between 2004 and 2013, our focus was on vertical growth of the city minus its infrastructure. It became a developer-driven development with clamour for higher FSI in the name of creating additional housing stock,” said a senior official, who was part of the Mumbai makeover plan. “Holistic growth was not strictly enforced, resulting in repeated systemic breakdowns during the monsoon,” he said, adding that the concept of promoting low-cost rental houses couldn’t be pursued.

Amid the challenges, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hasn’t set any fresh deadline for the makeover plan. “Mumbai’s development has to be citizen-centric, keeping its basic character and lifestyle intact,” he said.

A senior official in the CMO said, “In the last 34 months, Fadnavis’ approach to Mumbai’s development has been on an integrated transport network complete with a 200-km Metro rail and elevated railways projects…”

