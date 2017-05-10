World Bank team visits Uttarakhand to explore business potential

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. (Source: Reuters) World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. (Source: Reuters)

A team of experts from the World Bank is visiting Uttarakhand to explore the state’s potential in various sectors, and prepare projects for them in sync with the priorities of the state government.

The World Bank team will explore the state’s potential in tourism, horticulture, agriculture, infrastructure, skill development and small industries.

The team of experts associated with the WBs’ Finance and Market Global Practice wing will hold meetings with the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of these departments during the tour, ending on May 13, to discuss the potential in these sectors and work out projects for them in accordance with the state government’s priorities, Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy said today.

The World Bank team will also study development of financial institutions in the state.

The WB experts help different countries in strengthening their financial structures, making them inclusive and effective, Ramaswamy said.

It also helps state governments in fighting poverty, generating employment opportunities and promoting inclusive development, he said, adding that in the Indian context, states with limited income avenues are the World Bank’s priorities.

