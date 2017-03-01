World Bank proposes $1 bn assistance to Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

The World Bank Tuesday proposed a financial assistance of $1 billion to Maharashtra in critical projects related to urban transport and climate-resilient agriculture practices over the next two to three years. The WB has decided to work with the state government in tackling climate challenges in agriculture, especially in the backward regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha. The projects entail better water use and management along with crop diversification and efforts to conserve moisture in the soil.

World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the projects in Mumbai Tuesday.

Georgieva said this was the “highest ever WB engagement with any state”. “We intend to deepen our relationship and work closely,” she said.

The five core areas where the WB and the state government will work include road connectivity, climate resilient agriculture, smart cities, renewable energy and separate agriculture feeder.

Describing the meeting as “very positive”, the CM said, “We had a fruitful discussion based on scientific and integrated approach towards development. Apart from the financial assistance that comes with WB, what is more significant is the knowledge and expertise which is of immense value in taking the projects forward.”

The WB has reiterated its commitment to supporting Maharashtra in its effort to develop climate-resilient agriculture practices in the drought-affected regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha. The climate-resilient practices such as seed diversification, drip irrigation, inter-cropping and precision agriculture, among others, will help improve water use efficiency, and conserve moisture in soil during the long hot periods.

The WB CEO also expressed keenness to provide assistance in railway projects such as MUTP -3.

Earlier in the day she took a local train ride in a second class ladies’ compartment. Sharing her experience, she said, “ Mumbai is a beautiful place. It’s young and vibrant.”

Speaking about the state government’s efforts towards investments in infrastructure, Georgieva said, “To meet the aspirations of Mumbaikars, the city will have to make massive investments in transport infrastructure. These investments will enable commuters to access more comfortable, safer and efficient services.”