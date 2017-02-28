World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva travels in Mumbai local, will meet Fadnavis, Jaitley

(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In order to inspect the operations of the World Bank-supported suburban rail system in Mumbai, CEO Kristalina Georgieva took a local train from Churchgate on Tuesday. This is Georgieva’s first official visit to the country. According to a statement released by the World Bank, she will also be holding discussions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other key policy-makers.

“India is our biggest middle income client. Its economic growth influences global growth. Its achievements in health and education contribute to the world achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. I am keen to learn more as India is a laboratory for the world to learn about what works in development and to find new ways to collaborate,” Georgieva said.

Georgieva, who reached Mumbai on Monday night, is also scheduled to meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RBI Governor Urjit Patel. “While in Mumbai, she will have the opportunity to see how the operations of the World Bank-supported suburban rail system – which carries about eight million commuters each day – is serving a fast growing and urbanising India,” the World Bank’s release said.

Visiting a school serving low-income households and children with special needs is also on her agenda. The school is a part of Centre’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme, which is supported by the World Bank.

