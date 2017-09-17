Working towards development of tribals, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. (Express Photo) Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand. (Express Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said the state government is working for the development of tribals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister’s dream is to develop villages. He remembered the sacrifice of the tribals, including Birsa Munda, during the freedom struggle,” Das said.

The chief minister was speaking at the ‘Shradha Suman’ programme here, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present. Shah laid the foundation stone for projects for all-round development of 19 villages in the state, including Ulihatu, on ‘Seva Day’ today, which BJP is celebrating to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

All these villages are associated with martyrs from the state. Das said amenities like those of the state capital would be provided in those villages. The chief minister said that a Lac Board has been formed for all-round development of women lac-pickers of Khunti district.

“They will be trained and skilled in articles made from lac and their hand made products will be exported,” Das said.

