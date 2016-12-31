Working to provide better health facilities in villages: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his government was working on providing better healthcare facilities in all villages of the state by digitally connecting all 29,000 gram panchayats. He was addressing a gathering after performing bhumipoojan for a hospital and laying foundation stone for expansion of Yashwant Glucose Plant at Shirala in Sangli district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the new administrative building and Yashwant Milk processing and dairy production plant at Shirala.

The Chief Minister spoke on his government’s efforts for better healthcare facilities in all villages by connecting all 29,000 gram panchayats of Maharashtra, a statement from his office said.

With innovative practises and digital interventions, we got 100 percent learning outcome in 17,000 schools, said Fadnavis.

“We believe in people’s government (Rayateche Rajya) as dreamt and practised by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”, he added.

“Looking at the pace of work going on, I’ve no doubt that Sangli will soon be declared as second Open Defecation free district of Maharashtra”, said the Chief Minister.

Rs 200 crore will be given for Wakurde lift irrigation scheme in phases, he said adding the state government was committed to complete phase 5 work of Tembhu project.

With support from the Centre, Takari and Mhaisal project is going in full swing. We are now working to give solar power, so that farmers can use water from such projects, added Fadnavis.

He also said a meeting will be soon held for setting up of tourist centre at Sandoli to develop Sangli district.