Working on alternative model for Dharavi redevelopment, will launch SPV, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the state government was working on an alternative scheme for redevelopment of Dharavi. Admitting to lukewarm response from private developers, including international ones, to the project, he said the government would launch a special purpose vehicle (SVP), and also raise funds if necessary, to take the project ahead.

“In the last two-and-a-half years, three attempts to get competitive bids for the projects did not elicit the desired response. It is evident that private developers fear there are more challenges in the project, which is not commensurate to their profit quotient,” said Fadnavis.

Stating that the government was serious about giving Asia’s biggest slum a massive facelift, the chief minister said, “We are already working on an alternative model.”

Fadnavis was interacting with an audience Sunday through his television show, Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy, on wide ranging issues related to the housing sector. Several individuals asked questions on housing schemes for Adivasis, transit camps and the housing regulatory Act.

Spelling out the policy reforms undertaken by the state government, the CM said, “We have launched multiple schemes to cater to wide segments of families. Under the Shabari Gharkul schemes, we have started construction of 25,000 houses for the Adivasis (nomadic tribes) who have no shelter. So far, 2,000 houses have been built.”

Stating that Maharashtra had become the first state in the country to effectively enforce its own housing Act — the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) — Fadnavis said it would help streamline rampant violations by developers and brokers.

Responding to a question on legal complexities often related to housing projects, Fadnavis said, “If any housing project is registered under RERA, it would be a proof of having conformed to the legal procedures and norms.” To avoid incidents of cheating by private players and brokers, the state government has made registration under RERA compulsory. Violation of the Act will invite penalty and punishment.

Fadnavis said the government’s decision to make the system online had helped in expediting the issuance of occupation certificates. He said, “In the past, housing societies had to wait for 12 to 17 years for occupation certificates. Now, I receive calls from individuals saying they got the occupation certificates within a week or 24 hours. We have to make the system accountable to people.”

