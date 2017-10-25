Working on 50 temperature-controlled posts on China border, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh during Raising Day celebrations of the ITBP in Greater Noida on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Home Minister Rajnath Singh during Raising Day celebrations of the ITBP in Greater Noida on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

THE GOVERNMENT is examining a proposal to build 50 temperature-controlled posts for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in sub-zero temperatures to strengthen the paramilitary force deployed on the strategic India-China border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. Addressing ITBP personnel during its 56th Raising Day celebrations, Singh announced several measures to boost capabilities of the force. These include construction of 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

There are 176 border posts along the India-China border, from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. According to Singh, the government is considering using technology to maintain a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius in the proposed new posts. These will be located in high-altitude areas where ITBP personnel have to bear the brunt of snow blizzards and sub-zero temperature. “We are committed in enhancing your operational and infrastructure capabilities. Recently we got a proposal to build 50 new border posts for the force and we are working on it,” the Home Minister said. Setting up more posts is aimed at ensuring that they are not abandoned during inclement weather with extreme snow and cold. The government is also considering special lightweight winter clothing for troops deployed above 9,000 feet and an enhanced fleet of snow scooters to patrol high-altitude areas of the 3,488-km India-China frontier. The force guards the border in altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,700 feet in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of India’s border with China. Singh said he is not satisfied with housing and infrastructure facilities and is “seriously” working to improve these areas, and that 35 border posts in very high-altitude areas are being upgraded as “composite” units. “We are working to enhance road, mobile and satellite connectivity in border areas for the ITBP,” he said.

ITBP Director General R K Pachnanda said the force has been nominated as the “nodal agency” for obtaining and channelising satellite communication for all border-guarding forces in the country. He said the Home Ministry has also approved ITBP’s proposal to hire helicopters for high-altitude border posts. The paramilitary is enhancing its intelligence set-up, Pachnanda added.

Singh asked ITBP troopers to ensure and build good relations with people living along the border as they are “strategic assets” of the country and important stakeholders in keeping the borders safe. He lauded the ITBP for introducing Mandarin during basic training of troops. This was done to enable them to converse with the Chinese army during incidents of face-off. He also asked ITBP officers to take the responsibility of at least one family of those killed in the line of duty. Singh said the ministry is working to help troopers who have suffered 50 per cent disability during operations through the Bharat Ke Veer benevolent fund.

