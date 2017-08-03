Working as Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman was dream come true: Arvind Panagariya

The first Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya said that he had written PM Modi to relieve him of his duties by August 31 as he was not getting an extension of leave from Columbia University. (File photo) The first Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya said that he had written PM Modi to relieve him of his duties by August 31 as he was not getting an extension of leave from Columbia University. (File photo)

Arvind Panagariya, who stepped down as Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman two days ago, had heaped rich praise on Prime Narendra Modi in his resignation letter, thanking him for the “courageous move to appoint an outsider at such a high position” and terming his tenure as “dream come true”. Panagariy resigned citing he will return to academia.

The first Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog said he had written to PM Modi to relieve him of his duties by August 31 as he was not getting an extension of leave from Columbia University.

“It has been a true privilege for me to serve under you for these past two and a half years. I would like to say that this has been dream come true but even that would fall short of what has happened. For opportunity and experience you have made possible, have been well beyond anything I had dreamt. No previous leader has shown the courage to appoint ‘an outsider’ at this level in the government of India.

“When we last met, I had mentioned that my leave from Columbia University will soon be ending and my wife is keen to return to children after two and a half years. Accordingly, I am writing to request that I may be relived of my duties as the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog by August 31”, he wrote to the PM.

Panagariya also suggested to the Prime Minister to find a full-time Sherpa for G20 talks as India’s role is expanding in the global arena. He said, “The responsibilities of the Niti Aayog have multiplied at a fast pace in the past two years.”

“Simultaneously, under your leadership, the stature of India on the global stage has rapidly risen…this means that going forward, the word of G20 Sherpa would expand. This means that going forward, the work of G20 Sherpa would expand. To ensure that work of Niti Aayog and G20 engagements receive due attention, it may be worth considering separating these roles in the future,” he said.

He also said, “A full time G20 Sherpa would in any case be a necessity if India were to host the G20 summit in the future.”

Sherpas, who are representatives of leaders of G20 member countries, coordinate on the agenda of a summit. As per the practice, the deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission used to be the Sherpa for G20 talks. Panagariya was India’s Sherpa for the 12th G20 summit held on July 7-8 in Hamburg, a major port city in Northern Germany.

