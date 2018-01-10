Working as geologist in firm, says Aligarh Muslim University ex-scholar

An AMU scholar who was said to be missing has said that he is working as a geologist in a public sector enterprise in Maharashtra.

The PhD student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was a friend of Mannan Wani —whose picture recently appeared on social media with text declaring that he had joined militancy. On Monday, SP (City) Aligarh Atul Srivastava had said that Wani’s friend had gone to his native place four months ago and was yet to return.

The friend’s brother said, “My brother left AMU more than 16 months ago, soon after he was employed as a geologist in a company, and started working there after police verification. My brother had intimated his professor and guide about his leaving, as well as joining the company.”

When contacted, the scholar told The Indian Express that he was never missing but working with a company. “I spoke to the Aligarh SP today and told him that I am not missing. I left the PhD after I landed a government job,” he added. His said the news had created confusion. “My nephew is not only working in a good company but he also got married in Aligarh. After he left Aligarh, he got busy with his job.’’

SP Srivastava said he had never said the student was missing. ‘’I only told reporters that he is not in Aligarh. Today, it got cleared that he is working in a company,” Srivastava said.

PTI reports: Mannan Wani has joined Hizbul Mujahideen, the group’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin said in a statement to local media. “Joining of Mannan Wani exposes Indian propaganda that youths of Kashmir are joining militant ranks due to unemployment and economic distress,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App