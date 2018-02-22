Worker from Kanpur dies days after assault by mob in Jaipur

Mohammed Saif (middle), brother of Mohammed Faisal Siddique, at SMS Hospital mortuary in Jaipur Thursday. (Express photo) Mohammed Saif (middle), brother of Mohammed Faisal Siddique, at SMS Hospital mortuary in Jaipur Thursday. (Express photo)

Nearly three weeks after a man from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a labourer, was beaten severely by a mob in Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Industrial Area on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and was looking to molest a little girl, the 25-year-old died on Wednesday. The girl’s father, who stayed next door to victim Mohammed Faisal Siddique, has rejected the allegation. “He often spent time with my daughter. We never ever saw any inappropriate behaviour on his part…. Had anything like that occurred, our daughter would have told us. It’s absolutely wrong to say he had any intention of molesting her,” the neighbour, Aslam Ansari, said. The police said two people have been arrested in the case.

On Wednesday, Siddique’s younger brother Saif, who arrived from Kanpur after the incident on February 3, alleged that doctors at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital discharged Siddique on Tuesday even though he was critical. Hospital authorities denied the accusation. Sub-inspector Mukut Bihari of Vishwakarma police station said a case was registered under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). “We have arrested two people in connection with the matter – Nishant Modi and Mahendra. Mahendra has a prior criminal record,” Bihari said.

The sub-inspector said an FIR was registered against Siddique on complaint from a woman under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). According to police, the woman who lodged the FIR against Siddique felt that he was going to molest the little girl accompanying him on the morning of February 3.

Confirming that the FIR was based on the woman’s complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chomu, Dinesh Sharma said, “When the woman confronted him, he allegedly pushed her and locked himself in a room with the girl. A mob soon assembled there.” Ansari, the child’s father, said Siddique and he worked for contractors who make slippers. “He (Siddique) would often take my daughter, who is around two-and-a-half years old, out for a stroll.” He was taking her to a nearby shop that morning, Ansari said, when he heard in a little while that Siddique had left his daughter on the road and a mob was assaulting him.

“I rushed there and saw that the mob had tied Siddique to an electricity pole and was severely beating him. I found my daughter and called the police, who rescued Siddique. He was grievously injured,” Ansari said. Mohammed Saif, Siddique’s younger brother, alleged that the hospital authorities asked him on Tuesday whether they should discharge his brother. “He couldn’t even move,” Saif said. “(But) they (doctors) discharged my brother; we couldn’t take him (home), given his critical condition. They didn’t give him medicines for the entire day despite repeated pleas. His conditioned worsened at night – he started vomiting. He died this morning.”

Denying the allegation, S S Yadav, spokesperson at SMS Medical College Hospital, said, “The patient had come to us with head injury. Despite our best efforts he could not be saved. It’s not true that he wasn’t administered medicines. His family wanted to take him home; after seeing his condition the discharge ticket was also cancelled.” Siddique came from Sujatganj area of Kanpur.

