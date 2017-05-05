Work underway to develop wildlife sanctuary at Morni in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said work is underway to develop a wildlife sanctuary and a herbal forest at Morni in Panchkula. The Chief Minister said Morni is lagging behind in terms of education and development. The state government is carrying out development works in this area on a priority basis.

Construction of a bridge in Neemwala to connect Haryana with Himachal Pradesh is also underway, he said. To a question on beheading of Indian Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, Khattar said he hopes that the Centre will give befitting a reply to Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also celebrated his 63rd birthday with children at various places in Panchkula. At Hansraj Public School in Sector six, students wished the Chief Minister and performed a ‘yajna’. At the Government Primary School in Sector 15, Khattar distributed fruits and sweets among the children and planted saplings in the school premises.

He later visited Shishu Greh, a home for abandoned and destitute children, in Sector 15, where he distributed cake among the children, an official release said.

He also expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and assured to work for the welfare of the 2.5 crore population of the state with their cooperation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now