Work towards making India world leader, Bhagwat urges volunteers

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday urged the organisation’s volunteers to make their struggle more “intense and sharp”, calling upon them to give their everything to make India a superpower as a means to becoming “vishwa guru (world leader)”.

Addressing 903 participants of the third-year Officers’ Training Course (OTC) at its valedictory function, Bhagwat said, “The trust for the RSS and expectations from it have immensely grown and as such the swayamsevaks have their task cut out before them. Bharat is traditionally a pious country because of Hindus. A picture of optimism has been created with some positive decisions (by the new government). The swayamsevaks need to take the work forward. But there are some selfish powers that want to create hurdles.”

Earlier, in his speech, former Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, Rookmangud Katawal, who presided over the function, said, “It is in your hands to make India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and also a superpower.” Among those present at the function were Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma and industrialists Anand Mahindra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App