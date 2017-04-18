Work to reinforce strong image of Army: Gen Rawat to commanders

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday reminded top Army commanders about the “strong image” of the force and called for efforts to reinforce it further. Gen Rawat was speaking at the Army commanders’ conference. In his address on the opening day of the three-day conference, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley hailed the Army for effectively meeting “national challenges”. He said, “Whenever the challenges multiply or their nature changes, the Indian Army has always outperformed itself.”

Sources told The Indian Express that the Defence Minister did not mention Kashmir in his address. Jaitley assured the commanders that modernisation of defence equipment is the top priority for the government, the ministry said in a statement. Gen Rawat observed that the Army “continues to hold a strong image and a professional reputation”, and “exhorted all ranks to endeavour to further strengthen the same”, according to the statement. The Army has been in the spotlight after a video emerged showing a man tied to the bonnet of an Army jeep in Budgam, during repolling in Srinagar.

The Army Chief called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday and also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday. Held twice a year, the Army commanders’ conference deliberates on the prevailing security scenario, strategic and actionable issues to ensure effective combat edge.

