Work to ease traffic at 3 junctions in Gurgaon may finish before deadline

Work on underpasses and flyovers being constructed at three critical junctions in Gurgaon — IFFCO Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, and Signature Towers — is 30 per cent complete, said officials in charge of the project, adding that it is likely to be completed “several months before the stipulated date of May 2019”. The project, which was undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,004.67 crore, is expected to greatly reduce traffic in the areas, where congestion is a chronic problem.

Seventy five per cent of the funds was contributed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the rest by the Haryana government. Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, said the work may be completed by May 2018, provided the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) removes certain structures that are obstructing construction. “Underpasses are likely to be completed by 31.05.2018, but HUDA has yet to shift certain structures for this. We are constantly pursuing this with HUDA. These hurdles may delay completion,” he said.

According to officials, the primary hurdles in the project are three petrol pumps and a cremation ground. HUDA officials said the process to remove them has already commenced. “We had given alternate sites to the petrol pump owners but two of them managed to get a stay order from the court, which delayed things. We have filed a report requesting the court to get them removed for welfare of people,” said HUDA administrator Yashpal Yadav. He added that the NHAI has been told that the third pump can be removed.

On the cremation ground, Yadav said HUDA had allotted three different sites but ran into roadblocks in all of them. “We allotted a fourth site in Sector 16, but there was already a court order involved in that as well. A recommendation has been sent to the government Friday… We expect to receive a speaking order by Monday,” Yadav said. However, officials expect major progress will be made next week, with the forest clearance proposal — pending with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Panchkula — likely to be received in the next seven days.

