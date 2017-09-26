Work to create India of dreams of freedom fighters, says PM Narendra Modi to young IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked young IAS officers to work with team spirit and strive towards creating the India of the dreams of freedom fighters by 2022. Addressing the IAS officers of 2015 batch at New Delhi, he asked them to focus on subjects such as GST implementation and boosting digital transactions, especially via the BHIM App, according to a PMO statement. He urged the officers to work towards creating the India of the dreams of freedom fighters, by 2022, it said.

He said the key aim of officers today is the welfare of the nation and its citizens, the statement said.

The prime minister urged the officers to work with team spirit, and make teams wherever they go, it said.

He urged all officers to speed up the adoption of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in their respective departments, saying it would eliminate middlemen and result in savings for the government.

Giving examples of open defecation-free (ODF) targets and rural electrification, the prime minister asked the officers to work towards 100 per cent achievement of the goals, the statement said.

The IAS officers made presentations on various themes of governance, such as rapid response for accident victims, tracking individual carbon footprints, financial inclusion, improving rural incomes, data-driven rural prosperity, heritage tourism, railway safety, and central armed police forces, it said.

Modi said it was indeed significant that the junior-most and senior-most officers are spending such a lot of time communicating with each other.

He said the young officers must imbibe all the positives from these interactions, the statement said.

He said the officers who have risen from humble backgrounds, should meet young students, and motivate them. “Communication leads to compassion,” the prime minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App