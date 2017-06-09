Work to begin soon on mini-SAUNI scheme in Rajkot: Nanu Vanani

Minister of state for Water Resources (independent charge), Nanu Vanani on Friday said that Sanala-Vanala scheme of diverting water of Ghelo river check-dams on other streams and a minor irrigation scheme at Kanesara village in Jasdan taluka will be completed soon after getting forest clearance.

Vanani said, “I am happy to announce that the work on Kanesra irrigation project will start very soon. Work will also resume on another scheme called Vanala-Sanala which is like a mini-SAUNI yojna as the project involves building a check-dam across Ghelo river and diverting its water to check-dams in Vanala and Sanala villages through pipelines and thus prevent it from draining into the sea. Administrative approvals have been granted for these projects and forest clearance issues have also been sorted out.”

The Minister was addressing a public meeting after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the first phase of link-IV of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojna by formally welcoming Narmada water at Itariya minor irrigation scheme (MIS) in Ankadiya village of neghbouring Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district. SAUNI is the project to pump floodwaters of Narmada to 114 dams of Sarashtra region through a network of giant pipelines.

Sanala and Vanala are villages located in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district while Kanesara is a village of Jasdan taluak in Rajkot district. According to irrigation officers, the Kanesara MIS was proposed in 1980 but could not move forward due to lack of forest clearance. Similarly, work on Sanala-Vanala project had begun in 2012 but got stalled because of the same. Officers said that design of the Kanesara scheme has been modified and only nine hectare of land requires to be diverted for the project. On the other hand, the Vanala-Sanala project requires diversion of very small amount of forest land and that forest clearance was expected from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Central government.

Saurashtra’s sub-region of Panchal, which is constituted by parts of Surendranagar, Botad, Rajkot, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts is the roof of the plateau of Saurashtra. Major rivers like Bhadar, Ghelo, Machhu, Goma, Bhogavo etc originate from hillocks of this sub-region. But Vanani said that SAUNI project will be a boon for this sub-region. “Panchal is a pious land of donors. When we go to Surendranagar and ask people where do water flowing in their rivers come from and they replied, Panchal. Same is the case for people of Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh etc. But if one asks people of Panchal as to where they get their water from, they say—from heaven. they say that people there get water only when God shower their blessings in the form of rain. There is an opinion prevalent here that nobody but only rain brings them water. But the government led by CM Vijay Rupani has brought water to Panchal through the pipeline and has thus broken the jinx,” said Vanani.

