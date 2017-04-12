Work selflessly, Hanuman always at Ram’s feet: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi with M Venkaiah Naidu, S S Ahluwalia on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Modi with M Venkaiah Naidu, S S Ahluwalia on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

CITING THE example of Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his party MPs to work selflessly and to take initiatives on their own. Modi was addressing BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, which happened to be ‘Hanuman Jayanti’. According to three party leaders who attended the meeting, Modi pointed out that in all the pictures, Hanuman is always seen sitting at the feet of Ram. Referring to the Ramayana, he said Hanuman also never questioned Ram.

“Modiji was stressing on the need for MPs to be disciplined, and he meant that we should follow the party line,” said an MP who was present at the meeting.

Citing the example of Hanuman volunteering to fetch the Sanjeevani booti for Lakshman in the Ramayana, Modi asked BJP MPs to volunteer for new tasks, and to spread the message on the achievements of BJP-led governments. The Prime Minister also said the MPs should take credit for his government’s work at the Centre.

He said the biggest achievement of his government in the past three years was that it could transform people’s “expectations” into “trust”. “The Prime Minister said people had only ummeed in us in 2014, but we could transform that into vishwas by 2017. He said the poor only heard promises about eliminating poverty, but they are now seeing a government which is working to eradicate poverty,” said a party source.

“He said the MPs need to take credit for this, because we are the ones who work on the ground. He asked why he should be hailed for everything, why can’t MPs also be hailed,” said the source.

In his nearly 15-minute speech, Modi said there is a positive mood in favour of the Centre, and described the Budget Session that ends on Wednesday as a “winner” for the treasury benches because the government could pass a number of key Bills. “This is a golden opportunity for us to lift the lives of the poor, the deprived…This is the time for doing more development and reforms,” he was quoted as saying.

The MPs were informed about a month-long programme to celebrate the government’s third anniversary from May 26, in which “ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, parliamentarians and office-bearers of the party will visit every nook and corner of the country” to spread the message on the performance of the Modi government.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Modi called the Budget Session very constructive, as the Lok Sabha passed 21 Bills and the Rajya Sabha 14. These include the GST Bill and the OBC Bill.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu also addressed the party meeting and outlined the third anniversary programme, Kumar said.

Referring to Modi’s call to party workers to “perform, reform and transform”, Naidu said they should also “inform”. Stating that important NDA allies like SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal and TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu had spoken about the Prime Minister’s “transformative” leadership at the meeting on Monday, he said “Modi has emerged as the poor’s messiah”.

