Work only for Hindus, who have voted for us, not for Muslims: BJP MLA to corporators

A BJP MLA from Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, recently quoted controversy by instructing corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims. The video of his speech has gone viral on social media.

“I had called all corporators and have told them that they should work for Hindus and not Muslims…who have voted for me in Bijapur,” Yatnal is purportedly heard saying in the video, to which the crowd responded by saying “Hindus”.

“I had said no to Muslims initially…I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me,” he said.

According to reports, Yatnal made these statements at a function on June 4 in Vijayapura. Yatnal has served as MP and as Minister of State in the Vajpayee government.

