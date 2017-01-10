Work on in ‘mission mode’ to transform Railways: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

As he took part in the ‘Bhoomipujan’ of the redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused various coalition governments of using the Railways to placate their alliance partners, claiming that it was his government that had put it in the priority category. He added that Railway work under his government was being done in ‘mission mode’.

Modi was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Railway samanya jan se judi hui vyavastha hai..Lekin durbhagya se Railway ko uske naseeb par chhod diya gaya. Aur gat 30 varsh me, khas karke jab ki mili-jhuli sarkare rehti thi, usme ek tarah se jo sathi dal rehte the ve tab mantri-parishad me judte the, ya sarkar ko samarthan dete the, agar unhe Rail mantralay mile to (Railways is associated with the common people.Unfortunately, it was left to its fate. And in the last 30 years, particularly when coalition governments were there, a coalition partner would join the council of ministers or support the government, if they were given the Railway portfolio),” said Modi.

This led to Railways being ignored by successive governments, he said. His government has given priority to Railways, Modi said, adding that in the last over two years they had doubled the Railway budget.

Modi said his government was working in ‘mission mode’ to develop Railways thoroughly on issues like safety, sanitation, environment and cargo. “In the world, 70 per cent cargo is being transported through rail. Whereas in India, only 15-20 per cent cargo is being transported by rail. Work to increase cargo through railways is on,” he added.

Redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station is one of the projects initiated by the Union government in collaboration with the state government.