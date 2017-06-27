Work on building parks: GMADA sends notice to firm for ‘irregularities’

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority office in Mohali Greater Mohali Area Development Authority office in Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a notice to Ek Onkar Builders and Contractors Private Ltd for financial irregularities. The company in question was allegedly given preference by former chief engineer S P Singh in awarding contracts for building parks in the city. Singh was arrested after the company failed to complete its work of building parks in sectors 76 to 80. The GMADA had asked the company to complete the work till June 30.

The officials of horticulture wing of GMADA said during the tenure of the S P Singh, the company got a contract of building four special parks in sectors 76 to 80, but no work was started by the company yet.

An official said they were checking if any payment was made to the company as the work was to be completed by June this year but it was never started.

“Now it is not possible for the company to complete the work till June 30. We will blacklist it and if needed also impose a penalty against the company. We were to start the work for building four special parks in sectors 76 to 80. If the work is not started, it is indicating a scam,” the official said.

The executive engineer (XEN) of the horticulture wing, Mandeep Singh, confirmed the development and said the final decision on the company would be taken after June 30.

The GMADA is also investigating if the company was given the work of maintaining other parks in the city. The owners of Ek Onkar Builders and Contractors Private Ltd – Mohit and Gurmej Singh – were booked along with S P Singh by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on June 9 after several financial irregularities were found in awarding the contracts by ignoring the guidelines to the company.

