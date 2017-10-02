Work on 6.9 km Ans irrigation canal starts in Rajouri

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The construction work on Ans canal has started in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a project set to irrigate 5000 acres of land in the region, an official spokesman said here today.

The Rs 85.57 crore project will include a ‘water conductor’ and 4 four distributaries. The total length of water conductor will be 8.3 km comprising of 6.9 km main canal and 1.3 km tunnel whereas four distributaries will be of 43.30 km length, the spokesman said.

Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, kick-started the construction work on the canal at Hubi village yesterday, he said.

The project would benefit 6,300 families in dozens of villages in the area, he added. Ali has directed the officials concerned to expedite the work and complete the 6.9 km main canal within 30 months.

The minister said the irrigation canal is likely to transform hundreds of acres of uncultivable land into fertile region. “The canal will not only irrigate the lands but enhance the productivity and prosperity of the entire area besides entailing employment benefits for the youth of the region,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App