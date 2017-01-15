Work for development of Tamil language: O Panneerselvam tells scholars

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam Sunday appealed to Tamil scholars and poets to work for the development of Tamil language and the State.

“I appeal to the scholars, the activists (present here) to work for the development of Tamil language and for the welfare of the state by promoting Tamil language,” he said, after presenting the ‘Thiruvalluvar Day’ awards to various scholars at a function.

Stating that it was the AIADMK government led by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa which instituted the awards to honour the Tamil scholars, he said, “Tamil Nadu government will continue the journey on the path shown by Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader) Amma (J Jayalalithaa).”

Panneerselvam also recalled that it was under her leadership, the state government passed a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Centre to announce ‘Thirukkural’ the Tamil treatise authored by saint-poet Thiruvalluvar as ‘National literature.’

Later, Panneerselvam presented the ‘Thiruvalluvar Award 2017’ to well-known Tamil scholar P Veeramani, the ‘Thanthai Periyar Award 2016’ to senior political leader ‘Panruti’ Ramachandran, ‘Mahakavi Bharathiyar’ Award to professor S Ganapathy Raman, ‘Pavendar’ Bharatidasan award to K Bharati, and ‘Thiru Vi Ka’ Award to Maraimalai Illakuvanar, among others.

Earlier, Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleagues paid floral tributes to a photo of Thiruvalluvar that was kept near his statue at the Marina beach on the occasion. January 15 is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day and a public holiday in the State.