Won’t withdraw support as long as Manohar Parrikar is CM: Goa’s MGP, GFP

Parrikar is being treated for pancreatic ailment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. (Express File) Parrikar is being treated for pancreatic ailment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. (Express File)

Two parties, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), which have extended crucial support to the BJP government in Goa, have ruled out any pullout till Manohar Parrikar remains the chief minister.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP has 14 legislators. It has support of three MLAs each of MGP and GFP, besides three Independent legislators. The support of these two parties is crucial, as the BJP needs at least 21 MLAs to remain in power.

“The Maharashtrawadi Gomatak Party has pledged its support to the BJP-led alliance and we will not withdraw it till Parrikar is the chief minister,” party chief Deepak Dhavalikar told PTI here.

Parrikar is being treated for pancreatic ailment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since February 15.

Expressing hope that Parrikar would be back soon and take over the charge, Dhavalikar said there is no question of withdrawing the support even if he remains out of action for a longer period.

“Till he is the chief minister, we are there with the government,” he said.

GFP president Vijay Sardesai said his party’s support to the government will continue till Parrikar is the chief minister.

“Parrikar is fighting a medical condition. He has always been a winner. He will come back soon to Goa,” Sardesai said.

During the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, which started yesterday, BJP MLAs wished Parrikar a speedy recovery.

“We are hopeful that he (Parrikar) will be here (in the House and back to Goa). Everybody in Goa including the Opposition is praying for his good health. This is because of his good work for the people of Goa,” said BJP’s Chief Whip Glenn Ticlo.

Another BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral said even those, who have been criticising Parrikar, are praying for his good health.

“The social media is full of good wishes for CM. Even those criticising him are praying for his good health. The opposition parties are also wishing him to return fit and fine, because the CM has done a lot of work for the people of Goa,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App