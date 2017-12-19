Won’t wear garland until BJP government in Madhya Pradesh goes, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also took a dig at Chouhan for promising anything, asking people to demand the moon from him. Scindia also took a dig at Chouhan for promising anything, asking people to demand the moon from him.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that he has taken a vow that he will not wear a garland until the “anti-farmer” BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is dislodged.

“The BJP government in the state is anti-farmer and it fired bullets at them (during an agitation in June this year). Therefore, I have taken a vow that I will not wear a garland till I ensure an ouster of this government from the state,” Scindia said, speaking at a rally at Meerkabad Panchayat in Mungaoli Assembly constituency.

A by-election is due for the Mungaoli seat following the death of senior Congress MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda.

Attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said he claimed to be a priest who worships people, but these days he is putting his god behind the bars.

Scindia also took a dig at Chouhan for promising anything, asking people to demand the moon from him.

“I am sure he will promise to bring you the moon,” Scindia said, criticising Chouhan for visiting Mungaoli with an eye on the by-poll and making tall promises.

Mungaoli is part of Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency, Guna.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for demonetisation which he said affected people, especially women, in a big way.

