‘Won’t waste even a drop of water’: AP legislators take oath

On the occasion of the World Water Day on Wednesday, members of Andhra Pradesh Legislature took a pledge that they would do their bit to save water for future generations and also strive to make the state drought-free. While Chairman A Chakrapani administered the pledge to the members of the state Legislative Council, Leader of the House N Chandrababu Naidu did it in the Assembly. The lone opposition YSR Congress legislators boycotted the pledge in the Assembly. “Realising that water resources are the lifeline for all living-beings, I will not waste even a drop of water and will be a partner in water conservation. I will do my bit for conserving water and building a drought-free Andhra Pradesh,” the pledge read.

Earlier, Chandrababu made a statement in the Assembly highlighting this year’s theme ‘Water and Waste Water’. He stressed on the need to conserve water and listed various steps initiated by his government in this regard. The Chief Minister said his government was trying to build a Smart Water Grid to make the state drought-proof and provide “water security” to all for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs.

The government has prioritised 10 irrigation projects, including the ambitious Polavaram, for completion in a time-bound manner to reap early benefits. Interestingly, in his statement on the subject last year, the Chief Minister said the state government proposed to utilise 150-200 tmc ft of water through interlinking of rivers. This year, however, he doubled the quantity to 300-400 tmc ft.

While interlinking of Godavari and Krishna rivers was completed through the Pattisam Lift Irrigation scheme, proposals were now being prepared to link Godavari and Pennar rivers, Chandrababu said. He also listed other initiatives of the government like digging of farm ponds for mitigating drought. All through this, the YSRC members remained in the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Chief Minister’s claims.

